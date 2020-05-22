LivingShopping Guides

The Best Clean Beauty Products You Can Buy on Amazon

by

Once upon a time, beauty products loaded with harmful chemicals were introduced to the largely unregulated personal care product industry. For decades, we used them, all the while largely unaware of the kind of damage these products can do to our health, from cancer and asthma to birth defects and fertility problems. But in 1993, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) was founded and has since educated the public on the products and companies that use said harmful chemicals and the companies that are creating healthier and much safer products — those that do without ingredients with “health, ecotoxicity, and/or contamination concerns.” In turn, they’ve made shopping for truly clean beauty products much easier.

While shopping for any clean personal care and beauty products, look for the EWG-verified mark. This is the only real way to know that the product is free from harmful ingredients. Plus, if a product is stamped with the EWG-verified mark, it means that it met EWG’s strict standards for ingredient disclosure on the table and that it follows “current good manufacturing practices to further ensure the safety of their products.”

Ahead, we’ve gathered EWG-verified personal care and beauty products currently available on Amazon, from makeup and moisturizers to hair care products and more.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

New in Living

View article
cloth masks for coronavirus protection

27 Protective (& Stylish) Cloth Face Masks You Can Buy Online Right Now

27 Protective (& Stylish) Cloth Face Masks You Can Buy Online Right Now

View article
Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture

The Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture Online — For Every Budget

The Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture Online — For Every Budget

View article
Hong Kong - 20 October 2017:

17 Gorgeous Ways to Bring a Little Disney Magic Into Your Home

17 Gorgeous Ways to Bring a Little Disney Magic Into Your Home

View article
mothers-day-gifts-better-than-flowers

It’s Not Too Late to Snag One of These Gorgeous Gifts for Mother’s Day

It’s Not Too Late to Snag One of These Gorgeous Gifts for Mother’s Day

View article
Costco

The Best Patio & Outdoor Decor Deals to Shop at Costco This Week

The Best Patio & Outdoor Decor Deals to Shop at Costco This Week

View article
malia and sasha obama growing up

26 Photos of Sasha & Malia Obama Growing Up Before Our Eyes

26 Photos of Sasha & Malia Obama Growing Up Before Our Eyes

ad