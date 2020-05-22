The Best Clean Beauty Products You Can Buy on Amazon

Once upon a time, beauty products loaded with harmful chemicals were introduced to the largely unregulated personal care product industry. For decades, we used them, all the while largely unaware of the kind of damage these products can do to our health, from cancer and asthma to birth defects and fertility problems. But in 1993, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) was founded and has since educated the public on the products and companies that use said harmful chemicals and the companies that are creating healthier and much safer products — those that do without ingredients with “health, ecotoxicity, and/or contamination concerns.” In turn, they’ve made shopping for truly clean beauty products much easier.

While shopping for any clean personal care and beauty products, look for the EWG-verified mark. This is the only real way to know that the product is free from harmful ingredients. Plus, if a product is stamped with the EWG-verified mark, it means that it met EWG’s strict standards for ingredient disclosure on the table and that it follows “current good manufacturing practices to further ensure the safety of their products.”

Ahead, we’ve gathered EWG-verified personal care and beauty products currently available on Amazon, from makeup and moisturizers to hair care products and more.

