The First Mercury Retrograde of 2020 Is Going to Be a Doozy, But There Are Easy Ways to Cope

The first Mercury retrograde of 2020 is here and it also happens to be the first Mercury retrograde of the decade so you better believe it’s going to bring along some powerful energy. In astrology, Mercury rules communication, technology, and travel so when Mercury is in retrograde (traveling backward rather than forward in its orbit), those three areas tend to be a little chaotic. Travel plans tend to go haywire, computers crash, friendships fallout, romantic relationships reach breaking points and you seem to have more than your fair share of “off” days.

While Mercury retrograde is often viewed as a negative time, it’s important to remember that there are lots of positives to this transformative time as well. It’s a great time for self-reflection and self-love, looking inward and getting to know yourself a little better. Because communication with others may be difficult during this time, take the time to focus on communicating with yourself.

We could all still use a little help getting through the more challenging times of Mercury retrograde and that’s where these genius products come in. Ahead you’ll find products that will make this troubling time easier, more relaxing and as stress-free as it can possibly be. Just remember to try to see the positives and keep in mind that Mercury will begin traveling forward again on March 10th.

