All of the Affordable Looks You Can Shop From Last Night’s Oscars Red Carpet

Last night’s Oscars was one for the books. Parasite was the first foreign-language film to take home the Best Picture award, Brad Pitt finally won an acting award for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Renée Zellweger made her Oscars comeback with a win for her role in Judy. But long before the awards ceremony even started, we were busy eyeing all of the eye-catching looks the stars brought to the red carpet. We spotted some ’90s beauty trends, lots of red and pink gowns and of course tons of showstopping looks that we can only dream of recreating at home, right? Not exactly.

Last night’s red carpet was actually filled with some surprisingly affordable items. A few celebs even opted for drugstore beauty products and $35 shoes from Aldo. Sure, lots of celebs wore pieces that cost more than an entire month’s rent but don’t worry because while you may not be able to afford that exact item, we’ve found lots of options that look almost identical but for a fraction of the price. Ahead you’ll find all the ways to shop this year’s best Oscars looks on a budget you can actually afford.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.