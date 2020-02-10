Bangs, Updos, Headbands & More ’90s Beauty Looks Making a Comeback at the Oscars

The big night is finally here — the 92nd Academy Awards are underway, and we’ve already spotted the best-dressed stars, adorable celeb couples and one standout trend on the red carpet: ’90s beauty looks. Whether or not you were a fan of the decade that brought us Bonne Bell Lip Lites, Sun-In hair lightener, choker necklaces, butterfly hair clips, body glitter and Tommy Girl perfume, there’s no denying the ’90s were the inspiration behind several of the stars’ red carpet looks this year.

We haven’t seen any overdrawn lips or bold blue eye shadows (yet) but the stars have stepped out with an elevated and modernized take on our favorite ’90s fashion and beauty trends. Remember those intricate and wispy updos that were made popular by stars like Alicia Silverstone? Florence Pugh absolutely stunned in a new version of that famous look. And remember that blunt bob Britney Spears loved to wear? Maya Rudolph is wearing something eerily similar to tonight’s show. Ahead, we’ve gathered our favorite ’90s-inspired looks from the 2020 Oscars red carpet.