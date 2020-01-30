A Preview of the Best New Home Products Coming to Aldi This February

According to a recent study by Betway Insider, nearly one-quarter of people who made a New Year’s resolution to regularly hit the gym have given up by the first week of February. And those who vowed to eat more health? Thirty percent quit by the same time. To those who haven’t committed to quitting but definitely feel the motivation dwindling, here’s our advice to you: Head to Aldi in February.

Seriously!

Next month, Aldi not only has an incredible array of new food products hitting shelves (like their mango habanero Alaskan cod and their shrimp and cod ravioli that we cannot wait to toss into our cart), and they not only launched a handful of fun, new toys for the kids, but Aldi’s February finds also include at-home fitness products, like weights, yoga mats, sit-up benches, and floor mats, and plenty of kitchen appliances to help you keep your healthy eating resolutions. Plus, Aldi’s selling bedding, blankets, bathroom essentials, as well as products that’ll help you keep the home organized and tidy.

Take a look at Aldi’s best, new February home products ahead and assemble your shopping list so you’re prepared to score all of these goodies as soon as February hits.