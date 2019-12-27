18 Ridiculously Good Home Sales to Shop Right Now

The holidays may have come and gone, but cause for celebration is still abundant—because it’s officially end-of-year sale season. For the uninitiated: During the last week of the year, many of your favorite retailers go deep into discounts, offering markdowns, two-for-ones, and sometimes even sales on items that are already on sale. Clearly, holiday generosity doesn’t expire when Christmas does—and that’s excellent news for all of us.

Though it may seem vaguely annoying to see sales abounding after gift-giving season has officially ended, this post-holiday period is actually a great time to discount-shop. Sure, you’re done buying presents for all your loved ones. But you’re far from done buying stuff for yourself. Think of all the things on your wishlist you didn’t get this year—then remind yourself that several of those items are now on offer at a discount (and probably a really good one). Consider this your excuse to fill in all those gaps—and to do so in a decidedly budget-friendly way.

Need sleek dinnerware that won’t break the bank? Pay a quick visit to CB2’s 65% off sale. Searching for home decor that’s as delightful as it is affordable? Urban Outfitters, World Market, Target—and yes, even Anthropologie—have some must-haves on offer. Looking to upgrade some of your go-to kitchen appliances? Amazon is here for you with new deals every day (because of course it is).

Deals are everywhere. And since that prospect can be as overwhelming as it is exciting, we’ve taken the liberty of highlighting a few can’t-miss products on offer at seriously enticing discounts right now.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.