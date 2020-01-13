LivingHome

18 Gorgeous Decor Finds That Have Us Re-Thinking Our Entire Bedroom

Each new year brings with it an invitation for us to reimagine just about everything in our homes. As we take stock of what we have (and what we don’t yet have), many of us are tempted to not just redecorate our spaces but to overhaul them entirely. These dreams may be enticing in theory, but in practice, they’re often expensive and time-consuming — not to mention, unnecessary. Because the difference between the bedroom you want and the bedroom you have is rarely a gut renovation. More often than not, it’s merely a matter of upgrading a few textiles. (Yes, seriously.)

The bedroom decor ideas you’ve been ogling on Pinterest may seem complicated and multi-faceted. But the truth is, most bedroom set-ups are relatively simple. All you need is: a bed frame, a mattress, some bedding, a few pillows, and a nightstand. (On the more decorative end, you might want a rug and some seating, too.) What’s nice? The most affordable of these pieces are also the most visually impactful. Swap out your comforter, and you might not recognize your bedroom. Swap out your comforter, and stock up on throw pillows, and buy a new rug, and you’ll feel like you’re in an entirely new space.

No gut renos or expensive upgrades necessary — a few budget-friendly tweaks can offer a room a much-needed makeover without asking you to break the bank. And considering the new year probably has you minding your budget and your space in equal measure, what more could you ask for?

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.  

This article was created by SheKnows for The Home Depot. 

