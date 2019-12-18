It’s a fate written in the stars — we all have that friend. You know, the one who consults their horoscope on a daily basis. Who knows more constellations by name than you know U.S. states. They don’t believe in dating without checking to see if their potential love interest’s sign aligns with their own. That’s right; we’re talking about the astrology-obsessed friend in your life. (See also: It’s us, we’re the friend.)

“What’s enticing about zodiac-themed products is that they’re personalized—but not SO personalized that the recipient might go digging around for the gift receipt,” Ophira Edut, one-half of the AstroTwins team tells SheKnows. “People LOVE to learn about themselves.”

If you’re ready to knock out some gift shopping and your favorite astrology fanatic has you stumped, we’re here to help. We consulted the celestial oracles to come up with a list of presents sure to please. In other words, we used our personal penchant for all things zodiac to comb through the internet in search of things our astrology-loving hearts would want to take home. So, kidding on the whole celestial oracles thing, not kidding about finding some stellar gift picks.

So, when you’re on the search for a zodiac gift, look to the stars, sure. But also, check out the following items your astrology enthusiast will go starry-eyed over.

