16 of the Most Incredible Beauty Buys You Can Score at Costco

In virtually every way, Costco represents bulk buys and budget-friendly deals. A trip to Costco is errand-running in its most athletic form: You came, you saw, you conquered. Or, perhaps more aptly: You came, you saw, you crossed literally everything off your grocery list, and you will not run out of any necessities for at least four months. But nestled among those truly massive packages of nonperishable snacks are surprising small-batch buys—color-changing lipsticks, fluffy makeup brushes, Chanel perfumes. As it turns out, Costco’s beauty selection is as stacked as its, well, everything selection. And the finds are good.

Most drugstores boast a beauty selection full of budget-friendly items and bathtime must-haves. Affordable lipsticks, mascaras, and eyeshadows are as abundant as huge bottles of shampoo, conditioners, and body washes. Specialty beauty stores, on the other hand, tend to offer luxurious makeup items, ranging from tried-and-true favorites to trendy “it” items.

Costco’s beauty selection falls somewhere in between. You’ll find your toiletry go-tos, often in bulk—or at least bulk-ish—form. And you’ll also find those spot-treatment masks you’ve seen everywhere on Instagram, that eyeshadow palette your makeup-obsessed friend swears by, and every skincare product in that flat lay you just bookmarked. At Costco, huge containers of pet food abound—but they abound alongside genuinely covetable beauty buys. And if that isn’t the veritable picture of convenience, we don’t know what is.

