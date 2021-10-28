All the Gifts Your Dog Definitely Needs This Holiday Season

Last year, I woke up on a random Saturday and decided that was the day I was going to adopt a dog. I drove four hours to a small town in Pennsylvania and brought home a baby Bernese Mountain Dog that I named Sully. I have since become ridiculously obsessed with him and think he is absolutely the greatest thing to ever happen to me. As a result, I spoil him rotten. And while I still have to do quite a bit of Christmas shopping for my friends and family, Sully already has an enormous pile of dog gifts waiting to be wrapped. And yes, I know it isn’t even Halloween yet.

We love giving gifts this time of year; but if we’re being honest, we love spoiling our pets even more. Nothing beats the excitement on their furry little faces when you bring home a treat or new toy (especially one in a doggie advent calendar!). Sure, dog bones are nice and your dog will definitely love chowing down on them, but there are so many unique and adorable gifts these days that we wanted to make sure you’re seeing the best of the best while shopping for your doggo.

Ahead, you’ll find the best dog gifts 2021 has to offer. I only ask that you please tweet me pictures of your dogs enjoying them — because nothing brightens my day more than cute doggy pictures.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

A version of this article was originally published December 2019.