Few gifts take the mantra “treat yourself” as literally as the best Costco food gift baskets do. They are at once grandiose and (generally) budget-friendly. Over-the-top and approachable. Creative and reliable. Because when you load up a basket — or any kind of container, really — with a veritable plethora of tasty treats, you’re in for an undoubtedly amazing experience. (And all your favorite gift recipients are, too.)

Though many gift baskets contain an array of objects organized under a given theme, Costco’s gift basket selection is exclusively food-oriented. No spa baskets, cocktail kits, or bar cart fillers here — just good old-fashioned food lumped together with, well, more food. (And occasionally a drink or two said food is sure to pair well with.)

Pre-made charcuterie platters abound. So do carefully curated selections of fruit and chocolate—and equally curated selections of fruit and nuts. Classic options — like popcorn trios and cookie variety boxes — are on offer, but less conventional options — like tapas- and breakfast-themed gift baskets — should be released any time now. The wine lover in your life will surely appreciate Costco’s wine sets. So, if you don’t have a Costco card, what in the world are you waiting for? You can snag one here — we promise it will change your life.

The options are abundant enough that you can score a gift that feels personalized for every single person on your list. And you can rest assured knowing they’ll love it. Because really, who would be disappointed by free food? Buy one gift basket, and dole out a couple treats to every loved one in your life. Or buy each person a basket entirely dedicated to them.

The good news is, the curation work has already been done for you. All you have to do is peruse the myriad incredibly options — and hit “add to cart.”

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.