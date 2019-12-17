Hoarding throw blankets, sweaters, and as much chocolate as the pantry will hold is a major part of our holiday tradition. But lighting a nice candle is what really takes the cozy quotient to the next level.

However, not all candles are created equal. You know what we’re talking about — the putrid floral candles that instantly trigger a headache, the cheap ones that send a cloud of black smoke into the air and leave soot on the walls. Those are not the kind of cozy we’re trying to cultivate.

This holiday season, consider gifting your friends and loved ones some slightly nicer candles that can help elevate their homes from humble to hygge with just the strike of a match.

