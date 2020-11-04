While we might not all get to be with our loved ones for the holidays, finding cheer is more important than ever. As your reminisce on festivities past, think about paying homage to your typical celebration with some festive holiday décor. Think about the way your mom decorated the mantle. The ceremonious way you’d help her drape garland. The brightly-hued pillows that peppered your sofa with holiday spirit. It’s all those little touches that create the cozy warmth and love of the season — which is exactly what we’re going to remind ourselves when the cashier at Target hands us a mile-long receipt for holiday décor.

It doesn’t help that Target has the cutest stuff in practically every style. Dreaming of a classic Christmas? Threshold will make your heart sing. Does your home look like something out of Fixer Upper? Hearth & Hand from Magnolia’s holiday collection has you covered. Want to make your house more festive during Hanukkah? A trip to Target could help with those finishing touches.

Bohemian, eclectic, modern, minimal — got it, got it, got it, got it. It’s no small wonder that one trip to Target at the end of the year can blow your whole holiday budget if you’re not careful. But remember, these are basically treasured memories in the making that you’re building. Some people might say that’s the best gift you could give or get (it’s me, I’m some people).

To help you keep your Target bill in check, we’ve narrowed down some of the season’s best décor items.

This story was originally published December 2019. Updated November 2020.