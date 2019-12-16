Last-Minute Gifts You Still Have Time to Order from Amazon

There are two kinds of people over the holiday season: Those who finish their holiday gift shopping on Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday, and those who are still buying gifts through Christmas Eve. And if you identify with the latter, you are far from alone. According to a survey released by the National Retail Federation last December, more than half of shoppers procrastinate. But thanks to Amazon Prime and its quick shipping, purchasing gifts last-minute never felt so guiltless – and we know exactly which last-minute gifts you should get on Amazon this year.

Before we get into the gift guide, let’s turn back time and imagine a world without Amazon Prime. You’re only other options? USPS, UPS, and FedEx. USPS’s deadline for First Class Mail is Friday, Dec. 20; UPS’s deadline for ground shipments is Friday, Dec. 13. Monday; and FedEx’s ground shipments deadline is Dec. 16. So – *checks calendar* – you’re probably already S.O.L.

“The sooner the better,” UPS Flight Operations Meteorologist Jeff Sarver tells AccuWeather of when you should ship your gifts – even if shipping on Amazon, which, in that case, your deadline is Sunday, Dec. 22. “Have your packages shipped early because winter weather could possibly impact or delay a delivery. But as long as everyone is on time with shipping and purchasing, there should be no issues with getting the packages to where they gotta go.”

Now that you’re informed on deadlines, it’s time to get to the fun part: shopping.

Ahead, we’ve gathered gifts for everyone: from board game night hosts, and the beauty and wellness products obsessed, to electronics fiends, ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things’ fans, and those who love to give back. For the latter, we threw in products from Fairtrade America, which works with businesses to not only help them “certify their products as ethically sourced from farmers and workers who get a fair deal,” but to also educate shoppers about the lack of fairness in supply chains and the ethical brands available in the US. Every purchase supports a great cause, too, like the United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women.

“Our mission is to secure decent working conditions, fair prices, and better terms of trade to empower producers and ultimately improve their social, environmental and economic stability,” says Bryan Lew, Fairtrade America’s chief operation officer, in a press release. “We achieve this mission, in part, by encouraging shoppers interested in ethically and sustainably sourced products to vote with their dollars for Fairtrade certified products.”

Empty your Amazon basket; it’s time to shop.

