31 No-Fail Holiday Gifts the Men in Your Life Are Sure to Love

Each holiday season, there are those for whom it is easy to shop, and those for whom it is nearly impossible to shop. Somehow — year after year, without fail — men overwhelmingly populate the latter category. There are the dads who have everything. The tech-loving brothers who need nothing. The partners who swear they don’t want anything. Gifts for him are among the hardest to dream up, to find, to buy. It doesn’t matter how expansive your budget is, how incredible your gift-giving skills are, or how wildly creative your imagination tends to be — a challenge looms overhead. Where, oh where, can one locate that endlessly enigmatic Perfect Gift for Him?

Interestingly, excellent gifts for him do abound. They just rarely abound in the corners of the internet we’re apt to peruse. Anthropologie, Madewell and other go-to gift-giving destinations may be loaded with gifts for us, but gifts for him tend to be a little sparser. We can’t rely on our tried-and-true strategy of visiting one store and crossing off every name on our list; the challenge demands that we look far and wide — or at least, a little farther and a little wider than usual.

Williams Sonoma is laden with luxe finds that amateur bartends and amateur chefs, alike, are sure to appreciate. CB2 and Pottery Barn are prepared to fulfill any and all bar accessory needs. Nordstrom is chock full of grooming products anyone could surely appreciate. And Mark & Graham is filled to the brim with sleek, sophisticated leather goods fit for travel, days at the office and everything in between.

These roads less traveled may seem off-the-beaten-path, but they promise to make gift-giving season a whole lot easier. Whether you’re looking for something in particular or you’re merely searching for a place to start, you’re sure to find it — maybe even twice or thrice over.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.