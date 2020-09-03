25 Gorgeous Things No DIY Spa Basket Is Complete Without

As children, many of us crafted DIY spa baskets out of resourcefulness. Our budgets were tight and our gift access was limited—we had little choice but to piece together something with our own two hands. These days, though, we’re no longer restricted by our meager allowances and our lack of drivers’ licenses, and DIY gifts have taken on a new kind of significance. Spa gift baskets are no longer the kind of thing we throw together out of necessity—they’re a one-of-a-kind present we put immense thought and effort into. Because really, what better way is there to show someone you care than to customize an indulgent gift just for them?

Every great spa gift basket promises indulgence and convenience in equal measure. Indulgence, because treating oneself is inherent to the spa experience. And convenience, because there must be some reason you decided to get them a spa gift basket rather than a trip to the actual spa, right? Maybe they have a hard time finding a few spare hours to dedicate to pampering, or maybe they prefer the comfort of their own home. Whatever the reason, you’re not merely inviting your loved one to treat themselves—you’re inviting them to do so in a way that’s genuinely convenient for them. From fun slippers and a robe to bath bombs and calming teas, there are more than enough options to give them a self-care moment. And there’s something really beautiful about the empathy built into that gesture.

Given how absolutely individual a person’s idea of “luxury” is, there’s no one-size-fits-all way to assemble a spa gift basket. There are a few core elements worth considering, but you’re going to have to go off-book. Some products will deserve extra basket real estate (like their favorite pack of wine), while others will deserve none at all. Just keep your loved one at top of mind, and trust that it’s nearly impossible to go wrong with whatever DIY spa basket you create.

