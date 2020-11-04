If you like to include your pup in all of the holiday traditions and celebrations (and I mean, who doesn’t?), you need to add dog advent calendars to your shopping list. Whether your pooch has a designated stocking hanging by the fire or can usually sniff out which present is theirs underneath the tree, they’ll certainly enjoy dog holiday advent calendars.

Related story This Year's Top Advent Calendars for Kids Are Surprisingly Chic

Like advent calendars for kids and food advent calendars for adults, dog advent calendars have a little treat (or toy) behind every day. And like with humans, there’s a huge variety in these advent calendars for canines. One calendar has a small squeaky plush toy behind each door, ensuring that your dog will be squeaking along to your holiday Spotify playlist. On the treat side, there’s a calendar that features eight different flavors of treat—Fido is bound to love the variety. There’s also an option for those who celebrate Hanukkah.

You better get shopping, because like other types of holiday countdown calendars, these options sell out pretty quickly.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.