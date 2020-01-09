LivingWork/Life

6 Family-Friendly Winter Vacation Ideas You Can Actually Afford

by

Being stuck in the house all winter with a bunch of energetic kids bouncing off the walls is never any fun, and so we often set our sights on a winter vacation to break up the cabin fever. But traveling to a fancy ski resort or a sunny tropical locale can mean shelling out the big bucks, and we just aren’t about that life.

Instead, we looked around to find some fun, family-friendly winter vacations around the US that we can actually afford, so our winter getaway doesn’t mean we’re living off of ramen and beans for the rest of the year.

Whether your family wants to bundle up and explore the snowier side of life or is craving the sunshine, there’s a destination here for everyone. From beaches to snowball fights, museums to zoos, the whole family will find something to love on any of these affordable winter vacations.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Comments

New in Living

View article
where-you-should-travel-in-2020-based-on-your-horoscope

Where You Should Travel in 2020, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Where You Should Travel in 2020, According to Your Zodiac Sign

View article
horoscope-feature-2

According to Your January Horoscope, This Might Just Be the Best New Year Ever

According to Your January Horoscope, This Might Just Be the Best New Year Ever

View article
Woman with headphones online shopping

18 Ridiculously Good Home Sales to Shop Right Now

18 Ridiculously Good Home Sales to Shop Right Now

View article
tk-gift-ideas-you-can-give-instantly

10 Super Last-Minute Gift Ideas That You Can Instantly Send Online

10 Super Last-Minute Gift Ideas That You Can Instantly Send Online

View article
gifts-for-her

47 Gifts Every Woman in Your Life Is Sure to Love

47 Gifts Every Woman in Your Life Is Sure to Love

View article
zodiac-gifts-for-your-astrology-obsessed-friend

25 Zodiac Gifts for Your Astrology-Obsessed Friend

25 Zodiac Gifts for Your Astrology-Obsessed Friend

ad