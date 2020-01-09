6 Family-Friendly Winter Vacation Ideas You Can Actually Afford

Being stuck in the house all winter with a bunch of energetic kids bouncing off the walls is never any fun, and so we often set our sights on a winter vacation to break up the cabin fever. But traveling to a fancy ski resort or a sunny tropical locale can mean shelling out the big bucks, and we just aren’t about that life.

Instead, we looked around to find some fun, family-friendly winter vacations around the US that we can actually afford, so our winter getaway doesn’t mean we’re living off of ramen and beans for the rest of the year.

Whether your family wants to bundle up and explore the snowier side of life or is craving the sunshine, there’s a destination here for everyone. From beaches to snowball fights, museums to zoos, the whole family will find something to love on any of these affordable winter vacations.

