17 Hostess Gifts (Besides Wine) to Bring to Holiday Parties This Year

If you’ve ever hosted a holiday dinner or get-together, you know just how exhausting it can be to plan, prep, and keep the party going. While exhilarating and exciting once all is said and done, playing the role of hostess can also be — OK, is most definitely — stressful. That’s why the concept of a hostess gift is so genius; it both shows guests’ appreciation for you opening your home up to them (and, most importantly, feeding them), but it’s also the easiest and the most thoughtful way to say “thank you” — even more so when you give anything but wine, the most basic hostess gift of them all.

When picking out a hostess gift, ask yourself two things: Is it functional? And, of course, will she/he like it? You know your friend best, so keep her/his style and aesthetic in mind, and think about what might be the most useful to her/him. Is it another throw pillow or a spa product to help her/him relax? Is it luxurious utensils for the kitchen? Or maybe it’s a bottle of whiskey (because you know a bottle of wine just won’t do once the last guest walks out the front door)?

Ahead, we’ve gathered 17 hostess gifts sure to please the hostess in your life.

