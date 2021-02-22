Cooler weather is our excuse for a lot of things, from making homemade mac ‘n’ cheese for dinner, like, four nights a week to drinking hot cocoa instead of coffee in the mornings. But our favorite indulgence when the temps take a turn toward arctic is stocking up on cozy, fuzzy blankets.

Is there anything better than snuggling up on the couch covered in fleece or draping yourself in faux fur and pretending that you’re in Elsa’s ice palace in Frozen? How about curling up with a chenille coverlet and reading Harry Potter for the bazillionth time, cozy and warm while reading about a winter snowstorm at Hogwarts?

These blankets will help you live your best life this winter. They’re cozy and soft, and whether you keep them on the couch, on your bed, or wrapped around your shoulders 24/7, they’ll help you brave even the coldest weather of the season.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

A version of this article was originally published October 2019.