23 Ways to Make Working From Home as Pleasant & Productive as Possible

Working from home always sounded like the dream, right? You get to work in your PJs, at your own pace (depending on how much of a ballbuster your boss is) and stop for snack breaks. The reality, though, is that you need to set up your office in a way that is conducive to being efficient and productive — or, ya know, you’ll sit around eating snacks in your PJs while binge-watching the latest week of TV on Hulu.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of us will be working from home for the foreseeable future and if we’re going to remain productive, we need to build some kind of home office that allows us to shut out the noise from the kids and get work done. Fortunately, there are tons of home office items to help you create a home office that is both stylish and productive. From the big-ticket items like desks and chairs to accents like cheeky wall art and rugs in funky patterns, we scoured the internet for the stuff happy and effective home offices are made of. Need somewhere to rest your feet? Check. How about a lamp that’ll illuminate your workspace and hold your pencils? Got that, too.

So, clear your digital shopping cart. You’re going to need the extra room for all of this home office swag we’re about to hit you with.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A version of this article was originally published October 2019.