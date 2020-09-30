The Ghoulishly Good Halloween Decor You Need From Target

The most wonderful time of the year is almost here – and we don’t mean Christmas. We like our holidays creepy, crawly, haunted and horrific — like Halloween! As soon as August slips away we feel the itch to get the poltergeist party started, and that means we’re already on the lookout for the seasons best new Halloween decor.

As usual, that means we’ve been obsessively scrolling through Target’s Hyde & Eek! Decor section, which is full of items that are both spooky and silly, crass and classy, evil and elegant. Who could ask for more?

Whether you’re going for a classic black-and-orange Halloween decor scheme, looking to throw in some modern touches like bright colors or, believe it or not, ever trendy succulents, you can find it here. The scariest part of this Halloween season is how much you’re about to drop on an entire collection of haunted home decor!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.