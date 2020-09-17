All of Amazon’s Best & Most Terrifying Halloween Décor

This Halloween, leave the basic orange and black streamers, the boring jack-o’-lanterns and the rest of your cutesy decorations in the bin labeled “Halloween” tucked into the far corner of your garage. Because this year, it’s time to up the ante — and the scares — with some seriously scary Halloween décor.

Maybe I’ve watched too many James Wan films, but I, personally, have haunted dolls and jump-scares on the brain. And thanks to Amazon, you can pull off your very own horror film full of nightmare-inducing monsters roaming through a maze straight from hell.

Sorry, I’ll pull it back. Can you tell I love Halloween? And I’ll be honest with you: This Ari Aster fan (you know, the director behind mind-bending horror films Hereditary and Midsommar) freaked out a little bit scrolling through Amazon curating this list — particularly when I stumbled upon one, specific item that you’ll find at the very end of this gallery.

So, get your mind right — and your credit card at the ready — for this list of the best and most terrifying Halloween décor on Amazon. Happy hauntings, ghouls and gals.

