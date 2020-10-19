What’s the best way to celebrate the fall season? Slipping into pajamas, snuggling up on the couch with the family, watching scary flicks and munching on some Halloween candy. And thanks to retailers that already have Halloween on the brain, we’re already seeing an increasing number of matching Halloween pajama sets for families, so we can make that dream Halloween-night scenario a reality.

For those families ix-naying the over-the-top haunted house and forgoing spending weeks searching high and low for the perfect Halloween costume, matching pajama sets are the way to go. Are you kids obsessed with Star Wars? Hanna Andersson has a set for that. Your family can also get spooky with a few ghost-themed sets. And if you want to go more traditional, Target has plenty of pumpkin and bat-themed pajamas too.

Ahead, here are some of our favorite matching PJ sets for Halloween. And be sure to bookmark this list because we’ll continue to add to it as we inch closer to Oct. 31.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.