Under $50 Backpacks That’ll Help Your Kid Stand Out From the Crowd

It’s hard to believe, but back-to-school time is nearly here — which means it’s also time for back-to-school shopping. And while the list of things you need to pick up for your kid is undoubtedly a mile long, a backpack should be at the top. Not just any backpack, either. You need one that is functional and sturdy, of course, but also one that is affordable and that your little star student will be stoked to tote around school.

With roughly one billion backpack options out there (we exaggerate, but it feels like that many, right?), it can be overwhelming trying to find one that doesn’t cost a small fortune. Here’s where we come in. If you’re looking for a great, mom-approved backpack that will help your kid stand out from the crowd and costs less than fifty bucks, we’ve got you covered. We sifted through countless backpacks to bring you a shortlist full of choices that put the fun in functional.

Here are a few stellar picks to help kick off your BTS shopping.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.