The Best Night Creams for Every Skin Type, According to an Aesthetician

Ah, creams! Such a warm, velvety-rich delicacy that brings the ultimate joy to all humanity in some form via body product; hair sealant; or palatably whipped, buttered, even cheesed. It’s true the purée is a vital part of daily activities. (Randomly squirting whipped cream into your mouth during runs to the fridge is still a scandalous yet tastefully therapeutic feat). But when it comes to skin care, just know that night creams for your skin type are simply one of the most important gems of the routine.

“While sleeping, the skin begins a natural reparative process” explains skin expert Lisa Guidi, licensed medical aesthetician and founding owner of Erase Spa in New York City. “When you use a night cream with the right active ingredients for your skin, you’re giving that little extra push your skin needs”, she continued, and we must agree with this TLC method. Night creams are generally thicker in consistency and have higher concentrations of ingredients that boost cell turnover and boast slower absorption rates.

Day creams differ by being lighter-weight hydrators that really act as a companion to makeup and sunscreen. Night creams are solely focused on feeding the skin with active ingredients such as alpha hydroxy acids that chemically exfoliate the uppermost dermis layers to reveal brighter, younger-looking skin. They may also contain ingredients like retinol, which break down in the sun, so they are only suggested for use at night.

Moreover, night creams are not a one-size-fits-all product. Unlike facial cleansers, for which, in most cases, dermatologists recommend gentle face washes to everyone, night creams should be catered to your specific skin type. Whether you have dry skin, oily skin, acne-prone skin or combination skin, a nice, luscious bed cream is out there to further heighten your skin beauty.

Ahead, check out our suggestions for select night creams that are suitable for your skin type and achieve a commendatory glow.

