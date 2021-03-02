There Are Tons of CBD Products on the Market, But These Are the Best Ones to Try

From CBD products for adults for CBD products for dogs, CBD is more popular — and more widely used — than ever, and for good reason. Available in various forms, including as an oil, pill, and even as a beverage, CBD (short for cannabidiol, a chemical compound from the Cannabid sativa plant) has become one of the most popular forms of pain relief and anxiety relief. And since 2018, its popularity has only continued to increase, with Statista predicting that U.S. consumer sales of CBD will reach around 1.8 billion U.S. dollars by 2022, “a significant increase from around half a billion U.S. dollars in 2018.”

So, it comes as no surprise the market is completely saturated with products, ranging from doggie CBD to help pups with their own anxieties and CBD products that help improve one’s sex life, to CBD products specifically for women, like Winged, a female-owned company and the first CBD product line formulated exclusively for women.

But with so many products available, which is right for you? We’ve curated a diverse list of the best CBD-infused products out there.

