8 Airlines That Allow Pets In-Cabin & What You Need to Know Before You Fly

The cold, hard reality of adopting a pet is that you’ll never view a long vacation quite the same. It’s difficult enough to leave our fur babies alone all day while we’re at work. How the heck are we expected to relax and have an amazing time on a luxurious trip if we know our pets are sitting at home alone feeling sad, abandoned and totally miserable?

Related story Amazon's Selling a Claw-Proof Pool Float for Dogs That Every Pet Parent Needs to Buy This Summer

Suddenly you’re faced with a tough decision: is it worth packing up all those chew toys and bringing your pet along for the ride? If the answer is yes and you’re flying, then it’s time to check out the best airline options that actually allow pets in the cabin with you.

* Please note that many of the airlines listed have an additional carry-on pet charge that you must pay upon check-in at the airport. Please check with individual airlines before purchasing tickets.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Air Canada

Types of pets allowed: Cats and dogs small enough to fit and stay comfortably in their carrier under the seat in front of you (meaning they must be able to stand up and turn around)

Cats and dogs small enough to fit and stay comfortably in their carrier under the seat in front of you (meaning they must be able to stand up and turn around) Maximum weight: 22 pounds including carrier

22 pounds including carrier Cost: $50 – $59 or $100 plus taxes each way, depending on destination

$50 – $59 or $100 plus taxes each way, depending on destination International?: Yes

2. Air France

https://www.instagram.com/p/23iSSPK1KX/

Types of pet allowed: Small dogs and cats

Small dogs and cats Maximum weight: 17 pounds including transport bag (guide dogs are authorized regardless of their weight); as of November 2017, crates are no longer allowed in the cabin, no matter their dimension

17 pounds including transport bag (guide dogs are authorized regardless of their weight); as of November 2017, crates are no longer allowed in the cabin, no matter their dimension Cost: Around $153 for in-cabin tickets departing from the U.S.

Around $153 for in-cabin tickets departing from the U.S. International?: Yes, but note that this airline does not accept pets in the business cabin on intercontinental flights. The pet must travel in the hold.

For more info, visit Air France’s website.

3. American Airlines

Types of pets allowed: Cats and dogs over 8 weeks of age who are able to sit in a kennel under the seat in front of you for the entire flight. However, American Airlines does not allow brachycephalic or snub-nosed dogs of any ‘mix’ as checked pets

Cats and dogs over 8 weeks of age who are able to sit in a kennel under the seat in front of you for the entire flight. However, American Airlines does not allow brachycephalic or snub-nosed dogs of any ‘mix’ as checked pets Maximum weight : 20 pounds including carrier

: 20 pounds including carrier Cost: $125 each way

$125 each way International?: Yes, but no in-cabin pets on transatlantic flights or flights longer than 12 hours

Note that checked pets cannot travel on A321, A321S, A321H, A320 and A319 aircrafts. For more info, such as additional destination restrictions, visit American Airlines’ website.

4. Delta

Types of pets allowed: Dogs, cats (domestic and international) and household birds (domestic U.S. only); must be 10 weeks old for domestic travel and 16 weeks for international

Dogs, cats (domestic and international) and household birds (domestic U.S. only); must be 10 weeks old for domestic travel and 16 weeks for international Maximum weight: No limit, but pet must fit comfortably in carrier under seat

No limit, but pet must fit comfortably in carrier under seat Cost: $125 in North America and $200 international, one way

$125 in North America and $200 international, one way International?: Yes

For more info on additional restrictions, visit Delta’s website.

5. JetBlue

Types of pets allowed: Small cats and dogs

Small cats and dogs Maximum weight: 20 pounds with carrier; the carrier cannot exceed the following dimensions: 17 inches long (43.18 centimeters) x 12.5 inches wide (31.75 centimeters) x 8 inches high (21.59 centimeters)

20 pounds with carrier; the carrier cannot exceed the following dimensions: 17 inches long (43.18 centimeters) x 12.5 inches wide (31.75 centimeters) x 8 inches high (21.59 centimeters) Cost: $100 each way

$100 each way International?: Yes

For more info, head to JetBlue’s website.

6. Southwest

Types of pets allowed: Small cats and dogs

Small cats and dogs Maximum weight: No limit, but must fit comfortably in carrier under seat

No limit, but must fit comfortably in carrier under seat Cost: $95 each way

$95 each way International?: No (with the exception of trained assistance and emotional support animals, though no animals allowed to/from Jamaica)

For more info, visit Southwest’s website.

7. United

After drawing severe backlash for the death of a dog and the airline’s mishandling of animals, United announced on March 20 that, effective immediately, it will not accept any new reservations for PetSafe travel (animals traveling in cargo) until May 1. This does not, however, affect animals traveling in-cabin.

Types of pets allowed: Domesticated cats and dogs older than 8 weeks

Domesticated cats and dogs older than 8 weeks Maximum weight: No limit, but must fit comfortably in carrier under seat

No limit, but must fit comfortably in carrier under seat Cost: $125 each way with an additional $125 service charge for each stopover of more than four hours within the U.S. or more than 24 hours outside the U.S.

$125 each way with an additional $125 service charge for each stopover of more than four hours within the U.S. or more than 24 hours outside the U.S. International?: Rules for international in-cabin pets vary — contact the United customer-contact center for info on specific flights; pets are not permitted on flights to, from or through Australia, Hawaii or Micronesia

Visit United’s website for more info.

8. Alaska Air

Types of pets allowed: Cats and dogs (at least 8 weeks old and weaned), household birds and domesticated rabbits

Cats and dogs (at least 8 weeks old and weaned), household birds and domesticated rabbits Maximum weight: 20 pounds including carrier

20 pounds including carrier Cost: $100 each way

$100 each way International?: Yes, to and from Mexico with proper veterinary documentation

Visit Alaska Air’s website for more information.

Travel tips

Once you’ve decided on the perfect pet carrier, be sure to book your flight reservation early, as many airlines allow only a certain number of in-cabin pets per flight. Before booking any trip, always check with the airline for the most up-to-date information about how to fly in-cabin with your pet.

A version of this article was originally published in October 2012.