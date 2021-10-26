Flo From Progressive Is the Simplest DIY Halloween Costume Ever

What’s not to love about Flo, the Progressive insurance lady? For starters, she’s smart, sassy, filled with knowledge about insurance and has a certain retro vibe about her that we really dig. She’s also, at this point, an advertising icon who’s totally recognizable. (Dress up as Flo, and no one’s going to be cocking their head at the Halloween party asking, “Sooo… who are you supposed to be?”) But the best part about Flo is that she makes for a super-easy and cute DIY Halloween costume.

Sure, you can buy a Flo costume online (along with her sidekick Jamie). But if you’re the crafty type, you can also make the whole thing yourself. (Hey, if you already own a pair of white jeans, you’re halfway there!) Flo would be so proud.

Below, we’ve detailed the supplies and steps needed to DIY an easy Flo the Progressive Insurance Lady Halloween costume. You’re welcome.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Nicole Schwab/SheKnows

Supplies needed:

These are items you may already own, and if you don’t, you can find them at just about any Walmart, Target or Michael’s nationwide.

Navy headband

Red lipstick

Black eyeliner

White polo shirt

White apron

Name tag

White pants

Cardboard of any kind

Glue stick

Hot glue gun

Safety pins

Iron-on transfer sheets

“Progressive” logo

I “heart” insurance button

Blue sneakers

1. Transfer

Image: Nicole Schwab/SheKnows

Using the iron-on transfer paper, create your Progressive logo by visiting their website. (Yep, the nice folks at Progressive have graciously provided a premade logo.) After downloading the logo, flip its orientation so that it appears backward on your screen. This is essential for your iron-on paper so that the logo will appear the right way on your apron. Print out the backward logo onto your transfer paper, draw a square around it (drawing the lines about halfway between the edge of the word and the edge of the paper), and cut it out along the lines of the square. Align the paper at the correct height on your white apron, and begin to iron. Make sure your iron is on the highest cotton setting, and hold it on the paper for about two minutes, or until the edges begin to turn yellow.

2. Name tag

Image: Nicole Schwab/SheKnows

Just like the Progressive logo, Flo’s snazzy name tag is provided on the Progressive website, as well. It even gives you the option of typing in whatever name you want, so you can use your own name if you so desire. After you have assigned a name to the name tag, select “Print Preview” on your computer. Once in this screen, be sure to take the size down from 100 percent to 85 percent so the name tag doesn’t print out too big. Continue to print the name tag out on regular printer paper. Once you have your name tag in hand, cut it out, but be sure to leave some space around it (cut along a line about halfway between the edge of the words and the edge of the page). Trace the outline of your name tag onto your cardboard, and cut it out. Fold the extra edges over the edge of your cardboard, and make sure the name tag fits. Then glue the paper to the cardboard.

Next Up: “I ‘heart’ insurance” button

Originally published October 2012. Updated October 2021.