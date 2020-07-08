PSA: Etsy offers way more than you could ever dream up. So, if you’ve only looked to Etsy for handmade cards and embroidery hoops (which have indeed come in handy as of late), it’s time to explore all the other offerings, including outdoor decor. You might’ve recently discovered that the artisan site has become a mega marketplace for gorgeous home decor and furniture, but we’re here to direct your attention to the can’t-miss outdoor decor section because it is not to be overlooked.

Just like anywhere you shop, you might have to weed through (see what we did there) some tackier options, but we’ve gone through the selection and found the chicest accessories that’ll make you feel like you’re on a fancy vacation since you’re staying put this summer. Sigh. From art-worthy wind chimes that look like they’re from a high-end boutique to a modern take on bistro lights, you just might be fine staying at home this summer with these gorgeous outdoor finds from Etsy.

Ceramic Chimes

These seriously chic wind chimes will give your standard metal version a run for its money. I’m drooling over this dreamy color palette.

Wooden Planter

Add a pop of greenery to your home’s vertical space with these wooden ladder planters.

Garden Flag

This cheerful garden flag will send good vibes to anyone who walks by.

Color-Changing Crystal Ball Lights

These party-ready lights will make celebrating at home a lot more fun.

Custom Metal Address Sign

With this sleek (and large-enough-to-the-naked-eye) address sign, visitors won’t have to strain their vision again while trying to find your house number. This simple swap will instantly refresh your exterior.

Small Garden Bench

Give your plant friends some elevation with this mini bench, which will let water drain easily while looking oh-so charming.

Ceramic Water Fountain

This calming & gorgeous water fountain will make you feel like you’re at your favorite zen garden.

