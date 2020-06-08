From gift wrapping to home-decor projects, here's how you can use washi tape — and where to get it.

When you’re wading through Pinterest ideas in search of your next big project, you come across a lot of junky knick knacks. This unfortunate situation sometimes makes it hard to decipher which DIYs are a waste of time and which ones are legit — and leads you to skip over some pins that might be cool. In particular, how many times have you glossed over washi tape crafts simply because you weren’t really sure what washi tape is? Do yourself a favor and keep reading for some seriously game-changing crafts that will make you wonder why you never gave it a chance sooner.

Rule number one is don’t confuse it with masking tape — believe us when we say it is infinitely superior. So what even is it? Washi tape is actually usually made from natural fibers (like bamboo or hemp) or the bark of trees native to Japan such as mulberry, mitsumata shrub or the gampi tree. Though the texture may somewhat mimic masking tape, washi tape is wayyy better because of its gorgeous designs and strong, durable versatility. So, we bet you want to dive right into some crafts, so keep reading to see where to get the cutest ones, along with some serious crafting inspo.

Where to Shop for Washi Tape

Since washi tape has blown up in the past couple of years, it seems like every craft manufacturer and Etsy store is incorporating their designs into a washi tape line. Rifle Paper Co. is one of the largest lifestyle brands getting in on the washi tape action, and the designs do not disappoint, so you’ll want to grab their gorgeous, flowery designs. And no shocker here: you can even get great deals on washi tape on Amazon. The cost of a roll of washi will vary depending on its quality and design, but in general, a roll of washi will run you around $5. If you don’t know where to start, here are some of our faves.

Rifle Paper Co.

If you haven’t seen Rifle Paper Co.’s coveted floral designs on anything from gift wrap to a collab with Keds, then now’s the time to start your obsession.

Etsy

Naturally, washi tape is plentiful on Etsy, and as you can imagine, some Etsy sellers are taking washi tape pretty seriously. This darling floral set is just waiting to wrap up a baby shower present.

Scotch Tape

It’s no secret that avocados have taken over our kitchens, so take your obsession with it to the next level with this quirky washi tape set.

Go for something striking, yet classic, with this metallic set.

The hollographic trend isn’t going anywhere, so stock up on this shimmery washi tape for all your projects.

Michaels

You’ll never run out with this tube of 14 different styles.

Joann Fabrics and Crafts

Get your kiddo in on the crafting action with this unicorn-themed set of two.

So, What Can I Do With Washi Tape?

OK, so you have your washi tape in hand, but now, what are you supposed to do with it? For the craft challenged, we suggest you go to Pinterest and never look back. Enter “Washi Tape” into the search bar, and you will be blown away at all the projects people have used washi tape for.

To get you started, here are some of our favorite ideas:

Wrap a gift in simple wrapping paper — white or brown kraft paper works great — then go to town using washi tape in the same way you would use ribbon. Don’t be afraid to mix and match different tapes, widths and designs for a custom look that’ll make your favorite DIYer jealous.

Let washi tape help keep you organized — put it to work in on your calendar or day planner in the same way you’d use a highlighter. Many washi tapes are quite transparent, so you can use a little tag of tape to draw attention to important dates. Try putting down a piece of the tape, then use a permanent pen to write on top of it. Your calendar is about to get a serious upgrade.

If you’re a scrapbooker, washi tape is going to be your new obsession. Most washi tapes are acid-free, so they work well for this particular craft. We know we hardly have to tell you how you can put it to work when making books to hold memories, so get to it!

For more DIY inspo, check out how you can flex your interior designer muscle below.

