The 6 Best Sexy Scents for Valentine’s Day That Linger All Day

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, we thought we’d share some of the best sexy and sultry scents to look for when choosing a perfume. There are so many options on beauty shelves, so landing on one that’s best for you can take some time. No matter if you’re seeking one that has more floral notes than spicy, or want a classic scent like pure vanilla, there’s something for everyone’s taste. You can also wear these fragrances beyond Valentine’s Day.

We still have a few weeks until the big day, which means there is plenty of time to secure your V-Day fragrance. Even if you aren’t wearing one for someone special, that doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself to a new perfume. One classic you have to add to your collection? A true vanilla-based fragrance that you can wear daily and not get tired of. And if you really want to treat yourself, make sure you add this luxurious sandalwood from Le Lebo.

Ahead, see the best scents to look for. And be sure to scroll all the way down to shop our favorite picks.

Ginger

There’s nothing like spicy, exotic-smelling ginger to make you feel sexy. Try this fragrance if you’re feeling low energy and need a bit of warmth to spice up your mood. We found this one to be a better cool-weather scent and really liked how its spicy notes lingered, making it a great Valentine’s Day pick. Rose While rose can be thought of as boring or something reserved for your grandmother, it may surprise you if you give it a chance. Even though rose is a scent we’re all familiar with, it’s actually more romantic than you might think. As an essential oil, it’s luxurious and sweet with intense floral notes. It has soothing properties that can help you relax after a long, stressful day. Rose can also make you feel both frisky and feminine. Sign us up. Vanilla

Vanilla has long been used for its calming properties, but that doesn’t mean it can’t also be sensual. The fragrance is fresh with a hint of spice and can be used to help relax either you or your partner after a long or particularly stressful day. If you’re feeling tense on Feb. 14, vanilla can help ease anxiety and make room for romance. Yes, please! Ylang Ylang This is a highly sensual and exotic scent with heady, floral notes – which couldn’t be more perfect for Valentine’s Day. The exotic aspect of Ylang Ylang makes it a sexy choice and one that offers a good balance between feminine and masculine scents. This is a good option for when you’re already feeling frisky but want something to give you even more allure. Sandalwood

Bringing to mind long walks in the woods, sandalwood is a relaxing, sensual scent with sweet, woody notes reminiscent of log cabins and sexy, muscular lumberjacks. This scent works well in the fall and winter, meaning February is a great time to use it. Jasmine Jasmine has a rich floral scent that brings to mind lush, tropical locales and beachside cabanas. This is a good scent to bring out in the winter, when romance can cool off. There’s no better way to warm it up than with a sexy, tropical fragrance. This one has the power to make you feel particularly enchanting. Ready to shop? See our favorites below.

Lavanila The Healthy Fragrance

Lavanila

This fragrance has become a favorite in my collection. It has the perfect amount of (true) vanilla notes, without being too strong. The feature I love most about the perfume is that all you need is a few spritzes to have a lasting scent all day.

Shoppers also love the fragrance, one dubbed it their “go-to perfume,” and added, “I love the Lavanila Pure Vanilla perfume, it is my go to especially in the cooler months. I’ve been using it for years. The scent is light and warm, to me, it smells just like vanilla extract in perfume form. Delectable!”

Lavanila Fragrance $48.00 Buy now

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist

Sol de Janeiro

A nice scent for Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. Instead, you can snag Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist for a fraction of the cost. Even though this is technically a mist, it still has plenty of fragrance payoff. You’ll find notes of pistachio, caramel and vanilla scents. The best part? You can use it in your hair too.

Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist $35.00 Buy now

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum

Le Labo

Looking for a fragrance that is special beyond Valentine’s Day? If so, this one from Le Labo will do the trick. It’s a luxurious perfume that’s packed with hints of sandalwood and cedarwood. The unisex fragrance is then topped off with notes of leather and musk.

Santal 33 Eau de Parfum $Starting at $90 Buy now

Lancôme Fragrance Discovery Gift Set

Lancôme

Why settle for one bottle of perfume this Valentine’s Day when you can have three samplers to test out? If you haven’t selected a fragrance that fits you just yet, give Lancôme’s offerings a try. The set comes with three sprays: La Vie Est Belle L’Eau de Parfum, Idôle L’Eau de Parfum, and Idôle Aura L’Eau de Parfum, each with their own characteristics.

Discovery Gift Set $67.00 Buy now

Kayali Lovefest Burning Cherry

Kayali

Lovefest Burning Cherry by Kayali is a scent you won’t forget. It gives a warm and spicy scent that lingers all day. You’ll find notes of black cherry, rose Damascena, and palo santo. “This is a beautiful sweet cheery perfume with excellent sillage and staying power!” one Sephora shopper said.”Gorgeous bottle and well worth the price. Would repurchase.”

Lovefest Burning Cherry $118.00 Buy now

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb

Viktor & Rolf

Flowerbomb is a classic that belongs in your perfume collections. It’s floral with notes of jasmine and orange blossom. There are also hints of vanilla grounds which adds a sensual touch to the fragrance.

Flowerbomb $168.00 Buy now

