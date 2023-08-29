Shawn Johnson’s ‘Heavenly’ Pumpkin Spice Collab With TULA Skincare Will Give You a ‘Gold Medal-Worthy Glow’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Who’s ready for fall? If you’re not quite there yet, we found a product that’s guaranteed to get you in the mood for some good ol’ pumpkin spice. And no, we’re not talking food! TULA, the clean skincare brand that counts celebs like Brittany Mahomes, Mandy Moore, and Jenna Dewan as fans, just re-released their limited-edition, fan-fave exfoliating scrub with Shawn Johnson and it’s a must-have for the season.

The TULA So Pumpkin Exfoliating Sugar Scrub is a collaboration between the skincare brand and Shawn Johnson East. They basically took TULA’s best-selling exfoliator and gave it an extra sweet pumpkin twist for the fall season with limited-edition packaging. Like the original, the scrub is gentle and was made to “polish away” excess oil, buildup, and debris without drying out the skin. The fall scrub includes pumpkin, which helps soften skin, while other ingredients work to unclog pores and enhance your natural glow. Not only that, shoppers swear the smell is “heavenly.”

In an interview with Popsugar, Johnson shared the inspiration behind the scrub saying, “I love all things fall and pumpkin, so I was so excited to bring this collaboration to life. I shared my mom’s pumpkin bread recipe last year and it went viral, so Tula and I wanted to create another way to celebrate fall and everything pumpkin spice.”

Shoppers who tried the So Pumpkin Exfoliating Sugar Scrub when it first dropped gave it rave reviews. As one wrote, “This smells delightful! Gets you in the mood for fall with a perfect blend of pumpkin and heaven! The scrub is not too harsh either. A very nice treat for your face a couple of times a week!”

Another shopper couldn’t stop raving over the scent and skincare benefits. They wrote, “First off, this smells like fall and Thanksgiving pumpkin pie a.k.a. heaven! Lasted me quite a while and overall left my skin feeling smoothed and brightened. I’ve tried the other TULA scrubs and this one is still hands down my fave.”

One reviewer said they were instantly hooked writing, "I'm not someone who goes crazy over pumpkin stuff, but I've never used a product like this before. The smell is amazing, the fine sugar feels so good and soft on the skin, and after washing it off, my face has never felt or looked so soft."

The scrub is limited edition, so once it’s gone, you may not see it again for a while. So be sure to stock up while you still can. Judging by all shopper reviews, you really don’t want to miss out.

