So Many Capri Blue Candles Are on Sale at Anthropologie for Labor Day & Prices Start at $13

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you walk into an Anthropologie store and are hit by that wall of delicious, fresh, and fruity scent, that is likely a stash of Capri Blue Volcano candles you’re smelling. The brand’s iconic Volcano scent has pretty much become Anthropologie’s signature fragrance and right now you can bring that scent home for as little as $13 during Anthro’s Labor Day Sale.

The Volcano scent is available in Capri Blue’s gorgeous Purple Luster jar for just $30 during the current sale. The Mississippi candle brand offers a wide variety of their signature Volcano scent in different jars and this one features a beautiful plum color with pearlescent sheen.

“Omg I love the purple color,” one five-star reviewer wrote on Anthropologie’s website. “I love these candles I buy them often!”

Image: Capri Blue

Capri Blue Volcano Purple Luster Jar Candle $30 $38 21% Off Buy now

If you haven’t yet gotten the chance to try a Volcano candle, you can grab the extra-small jar in Capri Blue’s Capiz Jar for just $13. The scent is a sweet and refreshing blend of tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons, and limes, with a touch of exotic mountain greens.

Image: Capri Blue

Capri Blue Volcano Capiz Jar Candle, XS $13 $16 19% Off Buy now

And if you’re holding onto the last bits of summer, then this Capri Blue jar is going to speak to you. It’s the Iris Blue print and it comes in a small size for just under $18.

“These candles and the scent that they provide are not only long-lasting but they do an incredible job of filling my apartment with the most wonderful aroma,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Unlike other candles that are lit a few times and run out Capri candles are super long lasting.” Related story Shawn Johnson’s ‘Heavenly’ Pumpkin Spice Collab With TULA Skincare Will Give You a ‘Gold Medal-Worthy Glow’

Image: Capri Blue

Capri Blue Iris Blue Volcano Tin Candle $18 $22 18% Off Buy now

Check out the entire collection of Anthropologie candles that are currently marked down for the Labor Day Sale and get ready to have the best-smelling home in your neighborhood!

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents: