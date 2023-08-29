If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the easiest ways to take your outfit to the next level is to throw on a piece of jewelry. After all, the way you choose to accessorize can really set you apart from everyone else. Fortunately, you don’t have to blow your entire shopping allowance for a high quality necklace or bracelet. In fact, we found an up-and-coming Miami-based jewelry brand that’s worthy of being your new go-to for affordable, yet luxe-looking pieces. Better yet, you can find some really cute finds for under $100 and even under $50. Interested? As jewelry-lovers ourselves, we just knew you’d be!

Artizan Joyeria is a fashion forward jewelry brand that specializes in jewelry made for layering. The brand describes themselves as “perpetual non-conformist” and are always “striving to find authenticity.” Therefore, their pieces were made to “empower and defy.” They show this through their wide range of designs from chunky chain necklaces to the chicest two-tone zodiac necklaces we’ve ever seen. If you love switching up your look, they’re definitely worth checking out. Not only that, all of their jewelry were made to be tarnish and water-resistant. They’re handcrafted, designed in house, and made of hypoallergenic 18K gold and stainless steel.

Whether you love wearing stacks of edgy bracelets and funky rings, or multiple dainty necklaces that just really complement each other, the brand has all kinds of luxurious options for you to choose from, at prices that are accessible.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite under-$50 finds from Artizan Joyeria. Check those out below.

Artizan Joyeria Coin Bangle

Shoppers are in love with this piece of “arm candy.” Artizan’s Coin Bangle is simple, sleek, and sophisticated. You can wear it alone or in a stack. There’s even a matching ring, which we highly recommend checking out as well. You can get this in silver, gold, or rose gold (above).

Artizan Joyeria Coin Bangle $45 Buy now

Clavo Wire Ring

Get ready for all the, "Ooh, where'd you get that?" comments! This stainless steel, 18K gold plated ring features a cool wire design that's both stylish and totally unique. According to shoppers, the quality is "amazing." Not only that, it's "super comfortable" to wear, one shopper always forgets to take it off. There are three colorways to choose from, and they're all on sale for $25.

Clavo Wire Ring $25 $35 29% Off Buy now

Spikes Bangle

Give your look a bit of an edge with Artizan’s Spikes Bangles. These are gold plated, stainless steel bangles that are hypoallergenic and tarnish resistant. According to one reviewer, the bracelets are “solid high quality” and the types of pieces you can wear every day. You can choose between silver, gold, and rose gold.

Spikes Bangles $45 Buy now

Shooting Stars Bangle

If spikes aren’t exactly your thing, why not shoot for the stars with the Shooting Stars Bangle? If you ask us, it makes the perfect jewelry piece for tweens and teens. They can wear this alone or stacked with a few of their other faves.

Shooting Stars Bangle $40 Buy now

Square Ring

You can’t go wrong with a classic sparkly ring. One shoppers loved the way Artizan’s Square Ring “shines and sparkles so bright,” while another wrote that they get compliments “all the time.” Not only that, the ring didn’t tarnish or turn their finger green, showing just how good quality these rings actually are. No one will believe you got this for just $35!

Square Ring $35 Buy now

Wondering what other chic pieces you can find? Be sure to check out Artizan Joyeria’s collection of luxe jewelry today.

