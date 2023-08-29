These Powerful New Detergent Sheets Are Saving Shoppers So Much Time & Money on Laundry — & They’re 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Doing laundry can be a drag. You have to not only separate your whites from your darks, but then you have to lug that giant detergent bottle off the shelf and measure the right amount of liquid (which always seems to get all over your hands). But that routine can be a thing of the past. Arm & Hammer just released a new laundry detergent in sheet form that gives you pre-measured amounts of laundry detergent and each box can tackle up to 100 loads.

Arm & Hammer Power Sheets let you ditch the liquid and the plastic bottles for good. These sheets are a greener version of Arm & Hammer’s liquid laundry detergent but still deliver the same stain-busting power you love. Just rip a sheet in half along the perforated line to use for smaller loads, or toss the entire thing into your washing machine if you’re tackling a lot of laundry all at once.

This launch is actually in partnership with actress and environmental activist Victoria Justice who said, “As an environmentally conscious person, I am proud to join forces with Arm & Hammer on this initiative. It’s important to me to align with brands that are committed to reducing plastic bottle waste. Arm & Hammer Power Sheets Laundry Detergent plays a vital role in doing that while also delivering effective cleaning performance.”

Image: Arm & Hammer

Arm & Hammer Power Sheets Laundry Detergent $15 Buy now

And Justice isn’t the only one who is loving this new detergent. “I recently tried the Arm & Hammer Power Sheets Laundry Detergent in the Fresh Linen scent, and I must say, it has exceeded my expectations!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This detergent has become an absolute game-changer in my laundry routine.”

Another reviewer said, “Y’all those big plastic jugs are a thing of the past! I love how convenient and easy these new Power Sheets are. I don’t have to lug around a heavy plastic bottle or worry about its waste.”

Right now you can clip a 25 percent off coupon when you purchase the Arm & Hammer Power Sheets on Amazon, so take advantage and enter the life-changing world of laundry sheets.

