These ‘Discreet’ $9 Pimple Patches Are an ‘Emergency Hack’ for Minimizing Zits Within Hours

Calling all beauty lovers. It’s your time to make some room in your collection. Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty is officially back, and it’s the perfect excuse to splurge on new beauty. This massive beauty event is offering exclusive discounts on so many must-haves until September 16th. Find steals on celeb-loved products, luxury skincare, and cult-favorite makeup that’s 50% off right now. But there’s a catch — each offer only lasts one day, so act fast. Luckily, Ulta Beauty offers a sneak peek of everything that will be marked down for the upcoming weeks. But wondering what’s worth shopping right now? If acne is one of your biggest concerns, then you need Peace Out’s Acne Day Dots in your cart immediately. This best-seller is $9 today only, and here’s why you’ll love it.

It’s no secret that breakouts happen at the worst times. Luckily, Peace Out’s Acne Day Dots can clear your acne quickly. According to the brand, the product can minimize it in just six hours or less. It’s formulated with an encapsulated salicylic acid that penetrates the skin to target blemishes and blackheads. Along with this, it contains aloe vera left extract to gently soothe and visibly reduce redness. Best of all, the patches keep you from picking at your pimples.

Peace Out Acne Day Dots

Courtesy of Peace Out.

Acne Day Dot $9.50 $19 50% Off Buy now

One reviewer even called them an “emergency hack” for pimples. They added, “This product has fully extracted the puss out of all my current [pimples]. It’s not stripping, and I love that I’ve added it to my skincare emergency routine, also, so seamless!”

But what makes them different from other pimple patches? Peace Out’s Acne Day Dots lets you conceal as you heal your pimples. So, there’s no doubt this acne treatment will become your favorite for the daytime. This ultra-sheer version is 61% thinner than the brand’s original blemish patches. Plus, the under $10 product can be worn either alone or under makeup as it zaps your zits.

“They’re very discreet so I can wear them either during the day or at night. They take care of the tiny breakouts really fast and I noticed some results overnight,” said a reviewer.

If you ask us, you don’t want to miss out on Peace Out’s Acne Day Dots on sale. It’s a sure way to say goodbye to those frustrating flare-ups. So, hurry to Ulta to grab the 20-count pack for $9 today only. Related story Shawn Johnson’s ‘Heavenly’ Pumpkin Spice Collab With TULA Skincare Will Give You a ‘Gold Medal-Worthy Glow’

