These Bestselling ‘Flour Sack’ Tea Towels With Nearly 24,000 5-Star Reviews Are 50% Off on Amazon Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Does your kitchen towel stash need a refresh? Then it’s time to check out these ‘flour sack’ kitchen towels from Utopia Kitchen on Amazon. The 24-pack of these cotton tea towels is currently 50 percent off (putting each towel at just over a dollar apiece) and with over 23,900 five-star ratings, you know they’re top quality.

The Utopia Kitchen Flour Sack Tea Towels are the epitome of simple and effective. They’re made with 100 percent cotton fabric — similar to vintage flour sack material — and get more soft and absorbent the more you wash them. Great for wiping down your workspace, drying your hands after washing, or covering dough to allow it to rest, these tea towels are the only ones you’ll need in your kitchen.

Image: Utopia Kitchen

Utopia Kitchen Flour Sack Tea Towels, 24-Pack $25 $50 50% Off Buy now

“When I first got these, I thought they were excessively giant,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I appreciate the size more now. Great for paper towel replacement, bib (yes I’m a messy eater), cleaning rag, drying produce, apron, handkerchief, wrapping up hair for dusting time, washcloth, and more (I haven’t discovered all my uses yet).”

Another person added, “I can’t rave about these towels enough. We hand wash and dry our dishes so having a good towel for drying is essential. These have such great absorbency (which is amazing because nothing irritates me more than towels that don’t absorb liquid) and they dry fast. Great size as well. I highly recommend these.”

And these towels are gentle enough to wipe down your glassware and are lint-free, too. “Excellent for use on wine glasses and bar wear,” another reviewer said. “Love these!”

Normally priced at $50, you can grab 24 of these bestselling towels for just $25 during this Amazon sale. Take advantage and give your kitchen towel collection a much-needed makeover.

