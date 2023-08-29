Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Stanley Tumblers & Drinkware Today With Saving Up to 30% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve fallen head-over-heels for Stanley tumblers as so many have in recent years, then you need to check out this Amazon sale that’s happening today. Hidden away in the deals section of the site, Amazon currently has a handful of Stanley’s bestsellers marked down up to 30 percent off. With so many five-star reviews on these drink tumblers, you might have to get a few to find your favorite one!

The 22-ounce size of the Stanley IceFlow stainless steel water bottle is currently on sale for just $24 right now. It comes with a handle for easy carrying, a leakproof flip straw, and features double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks super cold all day long.

“Daughter loves for long days in the dance studio,” one five-star reviewer said. “Keeps ice all day so just refill the water. Doesn’t leak and is easy to use, compact, [and] without a straw sticking out the top all the time. The lid is a handle so works out perfectly for her.”

Stanley’s Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug is built for having your coffee or tea on the go. It will keep your hot drinks hot for up to seven hours, and it keeps cold beverages cold for up to 10 hours — add ice and you get 30 hours of coldness. This Stanley mug features an easy trigger-action lid that makes sipping easy and mess-free.

Over 18,000 people have rated this Stanley tumbler five stars, with one person writing, “If you are a coffee drinker, you will absolutely need a Stanley classic trigger action mug! … Keeps my hot beverages cold my entire work shift, eight to 10 hours. Does not leak and the newer version is easier to take apart and get all of the smaller parts clean.”

The classic Wide Mouth Bottle from Stanley is also marked down to just $32 during Amazon’s secret sale. This model keeps hot drinks hot for up to 40 hours, and icy drinks will stay cold for up to six days. Plus, the lid acts as a cup, so you can portion out your sips instead of drinking right from the bottle.

“All you can expect out of Stanley,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It keeps hot and cold liquids for a very very long time. I definitely recommend buying it.”

Check out the entire Stanley sale line-up here and find your perfect match.

