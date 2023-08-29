Aldi Is Selling the Cutest Dog Bathrobes For $5 & You Can Get Them Delivered to Your Door

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Playing dress-up with your dog is one of life’s greatest joys. Pets just look paws-itively adorable in a costume! Which is why when we spotted Aldi’s latest clothing item for dogs, we knew we needed it immediately. The grocery chain is selling dog bathrobes for $5 (!!), and you can get them delivered right to your door.

Aldi has Heart to Tail bathrobes in a variety of colors and patterns for just $4.99. They’re available in size S/M and L/XL to fit dogs of various sizes, and they come with a tie to help keep the robe snug — just like a human robe.

Each tiny dog robe features a snug hood, little buttons, and long sleeves to keep your dog feeling nice and cozy after a bath or before a day of pampering. Just picture it: you and Princess dressed in robes and relaxing after a long day. Your hair is down, their collar is off, and you’re both snacking as your nail polish dries. Put on a rom-com and enjoy the perfect weekend at home!

There are several dog bathrobes to choose from, including a Barbie pink and a silky blue covered in daisies. Did we mention these are only $5? You can buy one of each for your furry friend, who is definitely going to be wearing this after bath time from now on (sorry, they’re too cute to stay hung up on the back of the bathroom door).

Shop these delightful dog bathrobes below, available through Instacart or inside your local Aldi store.

Heart to Tail Daisy Pet Bathrobe

Aldi

This silky blue daisy-print bathrobe is too cute! Your pup will be ready for some pampering in this getup.

Heart to Tail Daisy Pet Bathrobe $4.99 Buy now

Heart to Tail Pink Pet Bathrobe

Aldi

Your dog can get in on the Barbiecore trend with this hot pink bathrobe! It even has a polka dot trim for added cuteness.

Heart to Tail Pink Pet Bathrobe $4.99 Buy now

Heart to Tail Green Pet Bathrobe

Aldi

Wrap up your freshly bathed dog in this precious mint-colored bathrobe.

Heart to Tail Green Pet Bathrobe $4.99 Buy now

