Target Is Having a Summer Send-Off Sale & Tons of Kitchen Items Are Marked Down to Less Than $3

Target knows we have mixed emotions about summer ending, (No more swimming! But, Halloween!) and they have the perfect balm to our foodie souls. A massive Summer Send-Off Sale that includes kitchen and dining deals for days.

The sale includes everything from cookware and bakeware to kitchen appliances and coffee machines. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your dinnerware or glassware situation, now is the time for that as well! Any sale is a good sale (especially if you’ve had your eye on something for a while), but this sale has deals for less than $3! This. Is. Not. A. Drill. You can get tons of kitchen essentials for cheaper than your morning muffin, and it’s safe to say these items won’t last long.

One of the inexpensive kitchen items are these cute 7-ounce bowls, which are just made for snacking or dipping (or tiny scoops of ice cream?). You’ll want to stock up on these for a handy option when you have friends over this fall — they are perfect for football season!

Another great choice is this oversize mug, made for sipping extra-large cups of hot tea or eating soup from while warming your hands at the same time.

Shop these amazing deals and thousands of others on Target’s website. But hurry, all the deals end on Labor Day, September 4.

Room Essentials Plastic Mini Bowls

Target

Perfect for holding candy or nuts or salsa, these 7-ounce bowls are great for parties or solo movie nights at home. This four-pack also comes in mint or light gray!

Room Essentials Plastic Mini Bowls $2.55 $3 15% Off Buy now

Room Essentials Plastic Soup Mug

Target

Go into fall with this 30-ounce soup mug at the ready! This cute, oversized mug-bowl-combo is made for reheating soup on cool days.

Room Essentials Plastic Soup Mug $2.55 $3 15% Off Buy now

Pyrex Round Glass Food Storage Value Pack

Target

Three glass Pyrex containers — with lids?! — for just $8? You’re going to want to add this to cart ASAP.

Pyrex Round Glass Food Storage Value Pack $8.49 $9.89 14% Off Buy now

