If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing beats lazying around the house in a pair of sweatpants that just feel oh-so comfortable. With cooler temps on the horizon, it may be time to break out all the cozy fall gear you’ll be wearing on repeat in the months ahead. If you’re like us and could always use a new piece of loungewear, we found a really great deal on a pair of joggers that a ton of Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of. In fact, it’s so beloved, it has over 63,000 five-star reviews. Not only that, it’s on sale now for just $15. Who’s ready to stock up?

Leggings Depot’s Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants are made using “premium quality fabrics” that are buttery soft, breathable, stretch in all directions, and just feel super comfortable to wear. Personally, I tried the brand’s other best-seller Slim-Fit joggers and couldn’t get over how good of a quality they were considering the price. While these relaxed joggers are soft and cozy enough to lounge around the house in, the brand also says they’re perfect for the gym, yoga, pilates, and quick jogs. There are also a ton of colors to choose from, including solids like black and bold prints like floral and checkerboard.

At a sale price of just $15, why wouldn’t you want this in your wardrobe? After all, there is a reason why these have as many five-star reviews as they do.

Leggings Depot

Leggings Depot Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants $15 $24 38% Off Buy now

Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving over these relaxed joggers from Leggings Depot. As one wrote, “I have the worst time with pants in general. Things are too short or tight in places. I strive for comfort and have found that some joggers can be pulled off as dress pants. These are those pair. They are very soft but stretchy. For the price, I am blown away. These beat my Fabletics joggers. Buying more! No dress pants for me!”

Other reviewers loved how “buttery soft” the fabric was. “Omg I’m in love!” one shopper wrote. “These pants are so buttery smooth and soft. And they look great and breathe so well. These are pants I’ve been looking for … I have fibromyalgia and from that, I’ve developed a disease called hyperhidrosis. I have to be careful of that I wear everywhere I go. At the drop of a hat, I’ll start sweating and feel like I’m exploding from heat. These pants are so breathable! I can get away with wearing these, rather than shorts in 30 degree weather. I’ve bought two pairs and I’m gonna buy a third.”

One shopper was in awe over how well made these pants were given the price. They wrote, “I bought them for around-the-house lounge pants, thinking they would not be nice enough to wear out. While they are not lululemon quality by any means, these things are really well made for being so cheap. I even wear them to the gym and trust them when I am doing my big lifts. They are flattering, very soft, and comfortable. I love the cool patterns.”

Related story Aldi Is Selling the Cutest Dog Bathrobes For $5 & You Can Get Them Delivered to Your Door

If you want to snag a pair for yourself, be sure to get them on Amazon ASAP. After all, a pair of quality joggers for under $20 is pretty hard to come by. You don’t want to miss out on this $15 deal.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: