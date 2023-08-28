If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With Labor Day this weekend, it only means one thing — fall is right the corner! If you’re looking to get your wardrobe ready for cold weather season, we have an Amazon find that you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP. Let’s just say it’s a lookalike for another fall fashion must-have that costs about $100 more! Even better, it’s on sale starting at $25.

LILLUSORY’s oversized ribbed knit sweater is super stylish, versatile, and an absolute must for your closet this fall and winter. It’s made with soft, “skin-friendly” knit that’s comfortable to both touch and wear. It also features a crewneck, chic batwing sleeves, vertical grain cuffs, and a side split hemline. It’s the kind of top you can pair with leggings or jeans for a casual everyday look, or a long skirt, boots, and necklaces for a dressier look. Plus, there are a ton of colors to choose from including cream, pink, teal, brown, and black. There’s bound to be something you love. We wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to stock up and buy more than one!

In fact, it’s the perfect time to shop as the sweater is currently on sale for over 50% off using the available coupon on Amazon. That means, you can snag one for as low $25. Truth be told, it’s hard to find a sweater that looks that cute for a budget-friendly price. According to shoppers, it’s definitely worth the purchase.

The sweater has hundreds of positive of reviews, most of which, are a perfect five-star rating. Numerous shoppers say it’s the perfect lookalike for Free People’s Easy Street Tunic, which typically costs $130. As one wrote, “I ordered this after reading some reviews about the similarity to the Free People Easy Street Tunic. I own a couple already and while I love the fit, $128 for a sweater isn’t ideal. First thing opening the package, it is definitely comparable to the Easy Street. It’s not as thick/heavy as the FP one and not as wide, but still a slightly oversized look which I love … I really like the fit, and for the price it’s worth it. I will be buying more colors for sure!”

Another shopper wrote that it’s the “best sweater ever” and raved over the quality. “I’m so very pleased I bought this sweater,” they wrote. “I can’t stop saying how high quality it feels and it makes me feel good with it on! This sweater makes me excited for cool weather. It’s perfect for church, work, weekends —anytime!”

A number of reviewers also called the sweater a wardrobe staple for fall and winter. As one wrote, “This is definitely a closet staple for a girl who likes oversized sweaters like me! Personally, I appreciate the tapered fit of the sleeves. This sweater also pairs nicely with jeans or leggings. Love, love, love.”

Another said they loved the cozy feel of the fabric writing, “The sweater is very pretty. I got the wine color and it’s so pretty. Very cozy and comfortable. I love the thickness of the fabric. It’s very thick, but comfortable. I highly recommend it to anyone.”

