Cate Blanchett Used These De-Puffing Eye Masks That Give Your Under Eyes An “Immediate Refresh’

If you count on celebrities’ beauty recommendations, then it’s likely you have a few notable products in your collection. Luckily, there are always more products to add to your list. And in case you missed it, there’s a popular brand you’ll want to keep on your radar. Elevate your skincare collection with 111Skin, a brand known for being a favorite among Hollywood stars. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, and Margot Robbie have given its innovative sheet masks, serums, and more their stamp of approval. And if you’re looking to wake up your appearance, try this eye mask that Cate Blanchett applied to her face. According to Grazia, her makeup artist Mary Greenwell revealed that she used 111Skin’s Cryo De-Puffing Eye Mask on the Australian actress.

And we totally see why — these eye masks promise to give your under eyes an instant pick me up. They are formulated to quickly eliminate dark circles and puffiness. The ultra-moisturizing masks are infused with ingredients like Seaweed and Vitamin E that helps reduce inflammation and protect skin. Along with this, the cooling product is boosted with a peptide complex to visibly minimize fine lines and wrinkles.

111Skin Cryo De-Puffing Eye Mask

Courtesy of 111Skin.

Cryo De-Puffing Eye Mask $16-$110 Buy now

No doubt, the Cryo De-Puffing Eye Mask is worth the hefty price tag. Luckily, you can test out this celeb-loved mask for $16 to see if it’s the right choice. And if you love it, then add the 8-pack option to your cart for $110.

But if you’re not convinced it’s splurge-worthy, then take a look at what reviewers are saying. Customers rave that it gave them “immediate relief” and is the “best cure for late nights and mornings.”

Another added, “I woke up this morning with very swollen eyes and used the blue depuff eye mask for approx 20 min, and I’m not kidding when I say my puffiness was gone and I feel so much more awake!

So, why not treat your under eyes to this luxurious treatment? In just 20 minutes, these next-level eye masks revitalize your skin for a brighter appearance. While you're at it, check out Cate Blanchett's other favorite product from 111Skin, the Y Theorem Bio Cellulose Facial Mask.

111Skin Y THEOREM BIO CELLULOSE FACIAL MASK

Courtesy of 111Skin.

Take away any signs of stress with 111Skin’s Y Theorem Bio Cellulose Facial Mask. This wrinkle-reducing mask promotes a plumper, calmer, brighter complexion. It supports your skin’s reparative abilities, while soothing irritation and protecting against environmental aggressors.

Y Theorem Bio Cellulose Facial Mask $32-$135 Buy now

