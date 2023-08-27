Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Everyday Beauty Routine Includes This Rose Gold Face Mask That Gives Her ‘Instant Hydration’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s everyday beauty routine wouldn’t be complete without one major step, and we’re adding this to our dream self-care routine.

In a previous interview with Net-a-Porter breaking down her favorite skincare products, she revealed she loves a good face mask, including one that shoppers are flocking to get ASAP. “I love a face mask… …especially the Rose Gold Brightening Mask from 111Skin – you get that instant hydration,” she said.

The 111SKIN Brightening Facial Mask is an award-winning mask that is perfect for giving your skin a dramatically radiant glow. Along with being radiance-boosting, this mask can help tighten your skin, along with plumping out fine lines and soothing inflammation. And how can it do so much? It’s thanks to sought-after ingredients such as colloidal gold, peptides and rose damask.

Per the brand, you apply this after cleansing your skin and leaving it on for up to 20 minutes.

Now, along with Huntington-Whiteley, stars like Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, and Margot Robbie adore the brand, and so do many beloved shoppers! One shopper called this mask "the best," saying, "This was not only THE MOST refreshing mask after a warm bath, but my skin felt tightened, cooled, but hydrated. I instantly (honestly) felt that my upper lip was more plump and the area below my eyes were relaxed. This is not a gimmick, and I have no gain in saying this, but this is one, if not the, most favorite of my masks. My skin looked like glass in the morning!"

Another shopper added this gives “THE BEST GLOW! Such an amazing refresher for my skin, leaves it feeling super hydrated and looks radiant!

