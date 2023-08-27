Kenya Moore Shouted Out These Vintage-Inspired $12 Sunglasses That Look Like ‘Higher End Glasses Without the Price of Higher End’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore obviously knows how to rock every look she chooses. So, obviously, when she recommends an accessory, it will instantly hit our Amazon carts (and this under-$15 choice is no different)!

In a previous breakdown with EOnline, Moore shouted out these frames, saying, “You’ll be ready for the paparazzi with these and a scarf.”

And for a very limited time, you can get these sunglasses for only $12 on Amazon!

BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses $11.95, originally $14.95 $14.95 20% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

The BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses are a vintage-inspired pair of sunnies that are not only super-chic but can work in so many outfits year-round to keep your eyes protected. Available in over 30 colors and multiple different packs, the 90s-inspired frames are shatterproof, ultra-durable, and still provide HD vision that blocks glare. Along with being super-cute, they provide comfortable node pads and durable hinges so dropping them won’t be the end of the world.

With over 22,000 reviews on Amazon alone at 4.5 stars, these sunglasses are truly a must for every fashionista. One shopper called these shades their “go-to,” saying, “These are my go to sunglasses!! They remind me of higher end glasses without the price of higher end.”

Another shopper added, “I was surprised at how nice these were, especially at this price. They arrived quickly, packed well with complimentary microfiber carrying/cleaning pouches. The lenses are dark enough to provide good vision even driving into a sunset, and the frames are flattering for my face shape, not too big or small.”

