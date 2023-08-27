Shoppers in Their 70s Say They Saw a ‘Big Improvement’ in ‘Less Than 24 Hours’ After Using This $15 Collagen Lip Balm

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Moisture and hydration are the two key elements a lip balm should possess. So why does it feel so difficult to find one that’s right for you? As we mature, our skin changes, as do the skincare products we use. Thankfully, there’s one lip balm treatment out there that’s beloved by shoppers for its long-lasting effects, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is currently $15.

Your lips will feel wholly renewed thanks to Somaluxe Lip Collagen. This lip treatment features three types of lip collagen, peptides, and organic plant stem cells to increase lip vibrancy, hydration, and strengthen your lip’s barrier. Not only does the Somaluxe Lip Collagen fill in lip lines and wrinkles, it can be applied around the eyes to infuse collagen. And who doesn’t love that?

Image Courtesy of Somaluxe via Amazon.

Somaluxe Lip Collagen $14.98 $29.99 50% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

This multi-purpose lip treatment seriously goes above and beyond what your average chapstick can do. So, what do shoppers have to say about Somaluxe Lip Collagen? Just read on to find out why this skincare must-have is an Amazon’s Choice selection: “In LESS than 24 hours there was a big improvement and after 24 hours my lips are healing and tightening. This is a wonderful product, especially when it can work on an older senior,” one shopper wrote in their enthusiastic five-star review.

“Put this on at night before going to bed — helps softens the cracks in older lips from hurting and getting deeper,” another shopper said. “It is so smooth and stays on for a long time. I use it everyday and especially at night before going to bed,” a third shopper wrote. Well, there you have it. Give your lips the luxurious treatment they deserve with Somaluxe Lip Collagen.

