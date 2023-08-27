Pet Owners Have ‘Never Once Seen’ Their Cats ‘Gravitate’ So Quickly to a Toy Like This $5 Pack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be honest, cats can be picky. Anyone who’s ever had the pleasure of having one of these fur babies in their lives knows this is true. But every once in a while, you find the cat toy that’s perfect for your four-legged family member, and we may have done just that. We tracked down the toy cats and their owners adore, and this Amazon No. 1 Best Seller is just $5.

Your cat is going to love the Petstages Catstages Shrimpies Toy Pack. This toy pack comes with two vibrantly colored little shrimpies. Your kitty cat will bat, pounce, and hunt down these toys for hours. Not only are the little play things in the Petstages Catstages Shrimpies Toy Pack fun to play with, they’re also good for your cat too! The mesh material works to help clean your kitty’s teeth while they chew.

We could go on and on about how cute and fun this toy pack is, but we’re sure you want to hear from actual cat owners, right? Just read on to see what shoppers had to say about the Petstages Catstages Shrimpies Toy Pack and learn why it became an Amazon No. 1 Best Seller: “I buy lots of toys for my cat and play with her a lot but I have never once seen her gravitate to a toy this quickly and so thoroughly enjoy herself playing with it,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“They look like little shrimp but have a huge benefit for your kitty friends. These cat toys are not only filled with extremely attractive catnip but also provide dental aides to your kitty friends as it cleans their teeth while they play with it,” another shopper said.

“My cat’s absolute favorite! I’ll throw other toys, and she’ll have a ‘meh’ reaction. However, for the shrimp, she’ll grab one, enthusiastically meow with it in her mouth, and bring it to me to throw. She’ll even play fetch! I’m not sure if it’s the shape, texture, or bright colors, but she just loves them,” a third shopper wrote. We’re pretty sure these toys will quickly become your cat’s new obsession. Order your own Petstages Catstages Shrimpies Toy Pack today — your kitty cat will thank you.

