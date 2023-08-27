Mature Shoppers Say This $11 ‘Magic Lip Saver’ Oil Is ‘Heaven Sent’ for ‘Dry, Old, Chapped Lips’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When a lip care product works, it can make a huge difference in your beauty routine. But finding the right balm or chapstick to work with your delicate lips can be a difficult task, especially as you mature. That’s where we come in. We found the lip oil shoppers are obsessed with for all its restorative properties, and it’s currently $11 on Amazon.

Your lips will feel good as new thanks to the Pacifica Glow Stick Lip Oil. This magical little beauty product features a non-sticky formula that will leave your lips supple and smooth. The Pacifica Glow Stick Lip Oil gives your lip a natural shine along with the perfect balance of hydration and a pop of color. What makes this lip oil so effective? Ingredients featured include plant oils and Vitamin E for the ultimate sense of hydration. What more could you ask for?

We’re seriously obsessed with everything this lip oil has to offer, and so are shoppers! Just read on to find out why so many people love the Pacifica Glow Stick Lip Oil: “If there were ever a magic lip saver, this is it. This is the absolute best product I have EVER put on my lips. Definitely heaven sent just for my dry, old, chapped lips. This is the one product I will never be without,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“I love everything about this product. I use it on my lips and cheeks to add a bit of subtle color. It goes on smooth and soft and blends very well. I just swipe and gently rub it in. There’s no stickiness, no drying out, no greasiness, no streaking. It doesn’t feel like I put on any makeup at all. It’s soothing and moisturizing and still looks great if my lips are chapped,” another shopper said. “Really pretty color and it’s super nice and moisturizing. I love the consistency, super light and pretty for summer or winter,” a third shopper wrote. You can count us convinced! Add the Pacifica Glow Stick Lip Oil to your cart, and feel the difference for yourself.

