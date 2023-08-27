This Easy-To-Use $12 Tool Is Said To Cover ‘Hairline, Graying Roots, & Bare Areas in Seconds’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Any beauty product that boosts your confidence and makes you love the skin you live in is always worth the investment. That goes double for haircare products. As we mature, tracking down the right tools to add to our daily routine can seem like a difficult feat. But we’re here to help. We found the beauty tool shoppers are raving about, and it’s currently just $12 on Amazon.

Every day will be a good hair day thanks to The Face Shop Root Touch Up. This beauty tool covers your hairline, graying roots, and even bare areas for a fuller hair look. The ingredients features a scalp-nourishing herb, black bean, and ginseng. Plus, the hair puff design applicator gives you a more natural appearance. The Face Shop Root Touch Up tool’s long-wearing powder formula ensures you’ll feel and look your best all day long.

Available in four unique shades, The Face Shop Root Touch Up tool definitely has a lot to offer. It’s so easy to use, too. Apply the powder prior to getting dressed to avoid any color transfer to your clothes. Remove the cap inside the container, and gently tap the puff onto dark or grey roots, starting from the scalp and working outwards.

Remember, you’ll want to be sure to lightly dab it on (a little goes a long way!). Store the container upright. And remember, this is only for application on your hair. As easy as it is to apply, it also comes out easily too. This powder washes out with shampoo. With an affordable price and easy-to-use application, we’re pretty much sold! Add The Face Shop Root Touch Up tool to your cart today.

